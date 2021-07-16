MK Stalin interacts with Tokyo Olympics-bound Tamil Nadu athletes

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday interacted with all the Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes from the state.

The CM also extended his best wishes to the 12 athletes who are going to feature in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister of #TamilNadu Shri @mkstalin interacted with all the 12 #Tokyo2020 bound Athletes from the State and extended his best wishes," SAIMedia tweeted.



Last month, MK Stalin announced that his government will reward sportspersons who bag medals in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Stalin had said that sportsperson who win a gold medal will be facilitated with Rs 3 crore as prize money, while those winning silver medals will be given Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore will be given to bronze medal winners.

Gagan Narang, a Chennai native who represented India in shooting and won a bronze in the 2012 London Olympics in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event, is the only individual medallist from the state.

A total of 102 Indian athletes across 14 sporting categories have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics slated to begin on July 23.

So far, the London Olympics in 2012 proved to be India's best show at the showpiece event as the athletes won six medals. (ANI)

