MOC approves Rs 1.3 cr for various sports disciplines

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday approved the financial proposal of approximately Rs 1.3 crore for seven sports disciplines during the 47th Agenda meeting.

In the meeting chaired by Director General, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandip Pradhan, the performance of athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) was discussed and also reviewed the financial proposals of TOPS athletes in the various sports.

In athletics, equipment requirements of javelin throwers Rohit Yadav and Shivpal Singh's were approved. Equipment, training and international participation requirements of shooter Miraj Ahmed Khan and equipment requirement for shooter Chinki Yadav were also approved.

In cycling, financial assistance was provided to the Cycling Federation to buy new cycles and other equipment including performance testing SRM ergometer.

Para-archers Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara, Rakesh Kumar, and Shyam Sundar's request for equipment was also approved along with Vivek Chikara's request for a new prosthesis.

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj's request for swimming equipment, financial assistance for club, coach, and other fee payments were approved. In Para-Badminton, financial assistance for the participation of Sukant Kadam, Suhas Yathiraj, Manoj Sarkar, Pramod Bhagat, Tarun, and Krishna Nagar in Spain Para-Badminton International event was approved.

In Para-Athletics, para-javelin thrower Ajeet Singh's proposal for customised below elbow prosthesis was approved which will help him with Tokyo 2020 training and international competitions.

The MOC also decided to move the recurve archer Atul Verma from the TOPS Core Group to the developmental group. Wrestlers Sandeep Tomar and Utkarsh Kale will not be part of the TOP Scheme, which was decided based on their current form and performance. (ANI)

