Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif (File photo)
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif (File photo)

Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan, terms Pakistan as 'safe breeding ground for terrorists'

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed the country as "a safe breeding ground for terrorists."
Kaif shared an article of an Indian publication and wrote: "Yes, but your country Pakistan certainly has a lot to do with terrorism, a safe breeding ground for terrorists. What an unfortunate speech at the UN and what a fall from grace from being a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists."

Ever since his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Imran Khan has been under severe attack from different quarters.
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly had also labelled Khan's address at the UNGA as "rubbish", saying that this is not the cricketer the world knew of.
Ganguly had made the comment while replying to Virender Sehwag's tweet in which he had shared a video of Imran Khan.
"Viru...I see this and I am shocked...a speech which is unheard of...a world which needs peace, Pakistan as a country needs it the most...and the leader speaks such rubbish...not the Imran Khan the cricketer world knew...speech in UN was poor," Ganguly had tweeted.
Former Indian cricketer Sehwag shared the video on Twitter in which American anchors can be seen slamming the cricketer-turned Prime Minister Khan.
Sehwag shared the video and captioned the post as "You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago, this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself."
In an interaction with an American news channel, Khan mocked the infrastructure in the country, saying "You have to go to China and see the way their infrastructure is. In New York, I am watching the car bumping around here."
The anchors did not take Khan's comment in a good manner and blasted Khan by commenting "You don't sound like a Prime Minister of Pakistan, you sound like a welder from the Bronx".
On Wednesday, cricketers including Mohammad Shami, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan slammed Khan for his speech at the UNGA and said his words did not reflect sportsmanship.
At the UNGA, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about India's growth and how the country has developed under his leadership, while Khan spoke about Kashmir issue and also warned India of a nuclear war.
On August 5, the Central government abrogated Article 370, withdrawing special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.
The Central government also brought in Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:36 IST

Rohit Sharma breaks Akram's 23-year-old record of most sixes in...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Saturday surpassed Wasim Akram to hit the most number of sixes in a Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:30 IST

I am enjoying my cricket at the moment, says Jess Jonassen

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 6 (ANI): After scalping two wickets in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Australian spinner Jess Jonassen has said she is relishing the game of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:13 IST

He has always been a balanced cricketer: Naina Jadeja on Ravindra Jadeja

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Naina Jadeja, sister of India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on Sunday lauded her brother and went on to call him a "balanced cricketer."

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:52 IST

Shami first pacer since 1996 to take 5-wicket haul in 4th...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): India bowler Mohammad Shami on Sunday became the first pacer since 1996 to take a five-wicket haul in fourth innings of a Test match in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:38 IST

IAAF announces new Athletes' Commission Members

Doha [Qatar], Oct 6 (ANI): International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Sunday announced the six newly elected Athletes' Commission Members.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:22 IST

I was mentally prepared to open innings, says Rohit Sharma

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indian batsman Rohit Sharma who smashed two centuries in the first Test against South Africa on Monday said that he was mentally prepared to open the innings for India in white-ball cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:16 IST

You cannot plan for records: Ashwin on becoming joint-fastest to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After becoming the joint-fastest bowler to scalp 350 Test wickets, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said that no one could plan for these types of records and he has really been lucky.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:31 IST

Rohit answered his critics in the best possible manner: Surinder Khanna

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna on Sunday said that opening batsman Rohit Sharma answered his critics in the best possible manner by scoring centuries in both innings of the first Test match against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:08 IST

Rohit's inning made things tough for us: Faf du Plessis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After facing a 203 runs defeat at the hands of India, South African skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday praised the Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, saying his innings made things tough for the Proteas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:02 IST

India has found an established opener in Rohit Sharma, says...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of skipper Virat Kohli, on Sunday lauded opening batsman Rohit Sharma, saying the team has found an established opener.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:06 IST

Kohli terms Test victory over SA as 'special'

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After India's emphatic 203-run victory over South Africa in the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday termed the win as special.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:42 IST

India vs South Africa: Shami's fifer guides India to win first...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Pacer Mohammed Shami's fifer helped India win the first Test of three-match series against South Africa by 203 runs here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl