Mohammadi to embark on boxing career in India after leaving Afghanistan due to turmoil

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Afghanistan boxer Nawid Mohammadi, who left his country and came to India in 2013 because of turmoil back home, said he wants to do well in the sport and make his country proud.

The 17-year-old is currently training in the national capital and will be making his professional boxing debut on May 1 in the featherweight division. The 'India Unleashed' fight night will comprise of 10 fight cards that will include top-20 talents scouted.

The star attractions for the night are going to be Pawan Goyat, Chandni Mehra (featherweight) and Suman Kumari (lightweight). Amidst the three, Goyat will be gunning for a title shot.

"I left my country because of turmoil and came to India with my family and later, I started boxing in 2017. I used to play in my country also, but now I am doing it in India. I want to be a professional boxer so that I can make my country proud," Mohammadi told ANI.

Aspiring to be a world champion, Mohammadi wants to set an example and be a role model to children in India as well as his ancestral country, Afghanistan.

When asked if he would like to return to his country: "Yes, I want to go but now my focus is to do well in boxing. That's my land, and one day, I would love to go back." (ANI)