Most important thing is that Olympic Games are happening, says IOC President Bach

Tokyo [Japan], July 10 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach delivered a video message to the athletes ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and said that the most important thing is that the showpiece event is happening.

Bach arrived in Japan on Thursday from Frankfurt (Germany) and touched down at Haneda airport at noon. The IOC President is fully vaccinated and, just like all Games participants, will follow the Playbook guidelines to ensure that the Games are safe and secure this summer.

With the recent news that no spectators will be permitted into any venues in Tokyo during the Olympic Games, the IOC President acknowledged the unfortunate consequences and expressed his support and understanding for the decision made by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the Government of Japan.



"It was a decision which was necessary to ensure safe Olympic Games and this is why the IOC and the IPC both supported this decision," said the IOC President as per the release. "I hope we all agree that the most important thing is that these Olympic Games are happening -- that you can make your Olympic dream come true."

"These Games will be brought to the world in a truly unique manner, with an Olympic record of over 9,000 hours of sport set to be captured and available for all to see. Tokyo 2020 will give you, the Olympic Community, the opportunity to show the whole world that we are stronger together and bring people together through the power of sport. You need not feel alone in these stadia. Billions of people around the entire globe will be glued to their screens, and they will be with you in their hearts," added Bach. "I hope that you can feel this support from all these people, who are your true fans, who are your family, your friends, and your supporters."

Those watching at home will be able to enjoy the most comprehensive coverage ever delivered by Olympic Broadcasting Services, with Tokyo 2020 setting new heights in global broadcasting.

"I invite you, here we go together and welcome to Tokyo. See you soon here for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," he concluded. (ANI)

