MotoGP: Marc Marquez undergoes successful surgery

Jerez [Spain], July 22 (ANI): Spanish rider Marc Marquez on Tuesday underwent successful surgery in Barcelona.

After a fall on Sunday, Marquez was diagnosed with a broken right humerus and travelled to Barcelona on Monday.

Doctor Xavier Mir and his team in collaboration with doctor Barrera performed an open reduction and internal fixation of a titanium plate to the right humerus.

Marquez is now recovering from a successful surgery and will remain in the hospital for up to 48 hours.

Team Manager, Alberto Puig, said Marquez will take some time to recover.

"Everyone who races in the World Championship has the unfortunate possibility of getting injured and having to go to the operating room. Unfortunately, it was our turn and it was Marc who has had to undergo surgery. Marc will take some time to recover but we are happy with how everything has gone," Puig said in a statement.

"Doctor Mir and his team have taken care of the entire situation since the fall and performed a successful operation. This gives the Repsol Honda Team a lot of motivation, knowing it went well, but now we have to be patient to see how Marc recovers and to understand when he can return," he added. (ANI)

