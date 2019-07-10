Mountain Terrain Bike expedition concludes after covering 400 kms

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Mountain Terrain Bike expedition comprising of 12 cyclists was finally flagged in on Wednesday after covering a distance of more than 400 kms across Khardung La, the highest motorable pass of the world.

The expedition was undertaken by 'GARUDAS' of the Snow Leopard Brigade and it was flagged in by General Y K Joshi, General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps.

It turned around from Turtuk Sector, which was the 'Karmabhoomi' of the Kargil martyrs. The team of 12 cyclists interacted with the locals and tourists.

The concept of the expedition centred around the theme of Kargil Vijay Diwas-2019: Remember, Rejoice, Renew.

The team scaled the mighty Khardung La to remember the heroes of Kargil, rejoice the famous victory with resounding chants of 'Yeh Dil Maange More', and to renew the pledge to keep the borders free from any ingress.

The team of 12 cyclists overcame all physical and mental challenges en route as a tribute to the undaunting spirit of the 'Kargil Yodhas' who overcame extremely inhospitable terrain & climate to write the epic Kargil conquest. (ANI)

