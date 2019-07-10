The Khardung La Pass
The Khardung La Pass

Mountain Terrain Bike expedition concludes after covering 400 kms

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 18:37 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Mountain Terrain Bike expedition comprising of 12 cyclists was finally flagged in on Wednesday after covering a distance of more than 400 kms across Khardung La, the highest motorable pass of the world.
The expedition was undertaken by 'GARUDAS' of the Snow Leopard Brigade and it was flagged in by General Y K Joshi, General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps.
It turned around from Turtuk Sector, which was the 'Karmabhoomi' of the Kargil martyrs. The team of 12 cyclists interacted with the locals and tourists.
The concept of the expedition centred around the theme of Kargil Vijay Diwas-2019: Remember, Rejoice, Renew.
The team scaled the mighty Khardung La to remember the heroes of Kargil, rejoice the famous victory with resounding chants of 'Yeh Dil Maange More', and to renew the pledge to keep the borders free from any ingress.
The team of 12 cyclists overcame all physical and mental challenges en route as a tribute to the undaunting spirit of the 'Kargil Yodhas' who overcame extremely inhospitable terrain & climate to write the epic Kargil conquest. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:46 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Dark horse New Zealand end India's campaign

Manchester [UK], July 10 (ANI): All-round New Zealand ended India's campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they beat the Men in Blue by 18 runs in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:29 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Jadeja's 77-run knock against NZ leaves...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a knock of 77 runs to give India an outside chance to beat New Zealand in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 18:49 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Dhoni can take us through, says Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): It is not over until it is over! Hopeful Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday said veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni can take India over the line against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 18:03 IST

CWC'19: Indian top-order scripts embarrassing record

Manchester [UK], July 10 (ANI): In the ongoing semi-final match between India and New Zealand in Manchester, Men in Blue's top-order scripted an embarrassing record.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:21 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Manjrekar backs Kohli's decision of sending...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Wednesday backed captain Virat Kohli's decision to send Hardik Pandya ahead of MS Dhoni against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:41 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: New Zealand post 239/8 against India

Manchester [New Zealand], July 10 (ANI): The tail-enders dragged New Zealand to post 239 for the loss of eight against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:02 IST

AIFF President Praful Patel applauds Indian Women's football team

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF), President Praful Patel applauded Indian Women's team on Tuesday and stated that AIFF is proud of the women's team performance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:05 IST

PM Modi lauds Dutee Chand for winning gold in World University Games

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed sprinter Dutee Chand for winning the women's 100 m gold in the World University Games at Naples in Italy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:37 IST

Sunil Gavaskar turns 70

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): As former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar turns 70 today, fans and cricketers flooded the social-media with wishes for the veteran.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:23 IST

Chris Wilder signs three-year extension with Sheffield United as manager

Sheffield [UK], July 10 (ANI): Chris Wilder signed a new three-year deal with Sheffield United as manager ahead of Premier League on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 09:05 IST

Prez Kovind congratulates Dutee Chand for winning gold in World...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated sprinter Dutee Chand on Wednesday for winning women's 100m gold in the ongoing World University Games in Naples.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:04 IST

Dutee Chand wins gold in World University Games

Napoli [Italy], July 10 (ANI): Sprinter Dutee Chand won the 100m gold medal on Tuesday (local time) in the ongoing World University Games in Napoli.

Read More
iocl