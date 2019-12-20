Mudit Dani enters semi-final of US Open Championships

New Delhi[India], Dec 19 (ANI): Indian paddler Mudit Dani entered into men's doubles semi-finals of the US Open Championships at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas on Wednesday.

With this achievement, Dani managed to secure his first-ever International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) senior medal.

Mudit, playing alongside Canada's Marko Medjugorac defeated US pair of Tian Ye and Si Zhigao 4-2 (11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9) in the hard-fought quarterfinal match.

After successfully progressing into the semi-finals, Mudit said that progressing in the semi-final of such a prestigious tournament like the US Open is a very big achievement and he feels special about this feat.

"It is even more special to win it (first ITTF senior medal) at such a prestigious event like the US Open," semifinalist said in a statement.

The Indo-Canadian duo will take on Hiromitsu Kasahara and Fujimura Tomoya of Japan in the final on December 20. (ANI)

