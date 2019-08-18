Indian athlete Muhammed Anas (Photo/SAI Media Twitter)
Indian athlete Muhammed Anas (Photo/SAI Media Twitter)

Muhammed Anas wins gold medal in 300m race at Athleticky Mitink Reiter

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Indian ace athlete Muhammed Anas bagged a gold medal in the 300m race at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter in the Czech Republic on Sunday.
The 24-year-old clocked the timing of 32.41 seconds to claim the first spot in the event. India's Nirmal Tom also clinched a bronze medal in the same event by clocking a timing of 33.03 seconds.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) hailed the duo for winning the medal at the event and tweeted: "Our #TOPSAthlete @muhammedanasyah won a gold in men's 300m at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 in the Czech Republic in a timing [?] of 32.41 secs. #NirmalTom won bronze in 33.03 secs. Many congratulations!@KirenRijiju @RijijuOffice #Athletics @afiindia."

Earlier, the national record holder won the gold medal in the Kunto Athletics Meet with a timing of 21.18 seconds in the 200m race.
Anas is one of the 19 players who were nominated for the Arjuna Awards on Saturday. (ANI)

