Mumbai Marathon: Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win Indian Elite Full Marathon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Srinu Bugatha and Sudha Singh won the Indian Elite Full Marathon Men's and Women's category respectively in the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon here on Sunday.

"Srinu Bugatha or Srinu Bugatti? Srinu finishes on and clocks a faster time at #TMM2020 for Indian Elite Full Marathon Men's category," Tata Mumbai Marathon tweeted.

Ethiopia's Amane Beriso finished at the top in the International Elite Full Marathon Women's category.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off Dream Run, a 5.9 kilometres race and a non-timed fun run. All Dream Run finishers will get a finisher medal after the race.

Actor Rahul Bose is also participating in the Dream Run. Lyricist Gulzar was also present with the children during the run.

In the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, more than 55,000 runners will take part in the different events. (ANI)