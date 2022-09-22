Mumbai Marines FC look to continue winning momentum in Mumbai Derby

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], September 22 (ANI): After winning 3-0 in their opening match, the Mumbai Marines FC side are all set to face Mumbai Ultras in their second match of the season which is touted to be a derby here at Neville D'souza Ground in Bandra.

The in-form Abbubaker Khan opened their account for the season by scoring the opening goal. Super substitute Yash Kambli added finishing touches to the match scoring a quick-fire brace after coming on in the 89th minute.

Here's what team captain Jacob Jacques had to say on the first match performance as well as looking forward to the next match, "With 7 new players playing in our first match our chemistry was not on point but still we won the match 3-0. Now that we know each other's strengths, we've adapted very well in practise sessions and are ready for another day on the field with 100% effort for each match."



Aakash Malvankar, Co-owner and Co-founder of Mumbai Marines Football Club also had some encouraging words for the team, "This is our first season in Super Division we will go one game at a time. Things we did in past which worked for us we will continue doing that!"

The mood in the camp remains positive after winning the first match. Also, key additions to the team of Ex-Elite Division players Nikhil Thervittel(Defender) and Stephen Crasto(Striker) give the side some much-needed experience. Everyone including the coaches have asked for a collective effort taking it one match at a time.

Mumbai Marines FC will look to make it two wins out of two, six points out of six on Friday, 23rd September 2022 when they face Mumbai Ultras at Neville D'souza Ground, Bandra. (ANI)

