Kaamya Karthikeyan holding an Indian flag at the top of Ladakh's Mt Mentok Kangri II
Mumbai school student scales Ladakh's Mt Mentok Kangri II

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Kaamya Karthikeyan, a student of Navy Children School here and daughter of a Naval Officer, summitted her second 'above 6,000 metres' peak, Mt Mentok Kangri II on August 24.
The peak is 6,262 metres (20,544 feet) above sea level and overlooks the Tso Moriri lake in Ladakh.
Karthikeyan had summitted another 'above 6,000 m' peak, Mt Stok Kangri, in August 2017, becoming the youngest in the world to do so. Her mission is to conquer the highest peaks in every continent and ski to both Poles.
She has already scaled the highest peaks in Africa, Europe, and Australia and is preparing to take on Mt Aconcagua (6,962 m) -- South America's highest peak. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:54 IST

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:15 IST

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:22 IST

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:31 IST

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:06 IST

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:36 IST

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:33 IST

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:24 IST

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:01 IST

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:49 IST

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:28 IST

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:13 IST

