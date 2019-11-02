'My focus is on an Olympic medal' says Indian Para Athlete Gunasekaran

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): After winning three gold medals at World Military Games 2019, Indian Para Athlete Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran on Saturday said his next goal is to win an Olympic medal.

He had also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning a gold medal in 200 meters event in recently conducted Handisport Open Paris 2019.

"My focus is on an Olympic medal. In the coming Olympics I have to win a medal to make my country proud," Gunasekaran told ANI.

Gunasekaran won one gold medal each in three events -- 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters events.

"I feel proud to have won 3 gold medals for the country," said Gunasekaran.

Gunasekaran suffered mine blast injury on June 4, 2008, which resulted in amputation below the left knee and underwent surgery at ALC, Pune on July 3 of the same year.

In the Sri Lanka Army Para Games at Colombo in 2015, the Indian Army and Paralympic Committee of India had sponsored Gunasekaran. He did not disappoint and won a silver in 100m event and gold in the 200m event.

Gunasekaran is the first Indian Para Athlete in the T-44 category to win a medal for the Army in the World Para Military Games and break the Asian record.

Last year in October, he took part in the Para Asian Games and bagged a silver medal in 400 meters and bronze in 200m event. (ANI)

