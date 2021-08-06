My son will definitely bring medal for India: Bajrang Punia's father

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], August 6 (ANI): Wrestling star Bajrang Punia's father Balwan Singh is confident his son will definitely bring a medal for India from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics."I spoke to Bajrang, he was very happy. I asked him to bring gold. He will do his best. I am sure he will bring the medal and country's wishes are with Bajrang. He will prove his caliber," Balwan Singh told ANI on Friday.

Bajrang's father further said his son will give his 110 per cent and will get the gold for the nation. "Bajrang will fulfill the promise. For prayers akhand jyot is kept by his mother in the residence. I am not under tension, I know my child," he added.

Bajrang's mother Om Pyari conducted pooja ahead of the match for her son and said: "I spoke to him, he will raise the name of the country in the world. I told Bajrang to just bring the medal."

The Indian men's freestyle wrestling star, Bajrang Punia, will face Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in his first men's 65kg bout. (ANI)