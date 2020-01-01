NADA advises athletes to be careful with food intake, not indulge in doping

New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) on Wednesday advised athletes 'not to indulge in doping and be careful with their food intake and supplements' this year to promote fair play.

Taking to Twitter, NADA India wrote, "From this New Year onwards, we advise our athletes not to indulge in doping and be careful with their food intake, supplements, etc for their respective sport. PlayFair."

On December 28, weightlifter Seema was banned by the NADA for four years for a doping violation. The verdict comes following the hearing on her positive test for banned performance-enhancing drugs.

"Presence of prohibited substances were found in her system during an ongoing Championship to enhance her performance which amounted to a clear cut case of cheating and outright violation of National Anti-Doping rules," the official statement had said.

Her dope sample was collected this year during the 34th Women National Weightlifting Championship held in Vishakhapatnam by NADA dope control officer. (ANI)

