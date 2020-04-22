NADA and BFI conduct online anti-doping awareness session

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) in collaboration with Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Wednesday conducted an online anti-doping awareness session.

Utilising the lockdown period, Dr Ankush Gupta of NADA took a special interactive session on "Anti-Doping Awareness" which was attended by 450 participants.

NADA is using this period to create awareness amongst athletes as the body has minimised dope testing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The doctors at NADA are government employees and they work with us as part-timers. They are deployed at hospitals and we call them whenever there is a need. However, due to coronavirus, these doctors are overburdened and so we do not want to disturb them. So, we have minimised dope testing. We will do the test when it is really required," NADA Director General and CEO Navin Agarwal had told ANI.

As all the sporting activities have been suspended due to COVID-19, the sports bodies are conducting interactive online sessions for their athletes. (ANI)

