NADA collected 155 dope samples of Khelo India Youth athletes till Jan15

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has collected 155 dope samples of the athletes participating in the Khelo India Youth Games here.

These samples were collected till January 15. Among them 28 meet record players were tested as of now.

NADA officials have collected these dope samples from players across various sports disciplines.

The third edition of Khelo India Youth Games started on January 10 at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Stadium.

In this edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, more than 6,500 athletes will be taking part in 20 disciplines. Last year's games had 5,925 athletes.

Asian Games 400m silver medallist Hima Das is set to be the torch-bearer at the opening ceremony. Jharkhand recurve archer Komolika Bari is among the biggest names competing in the games.

The games will conclude on January 22 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium. (ANI)