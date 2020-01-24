NADA collects 346 samples at Khelo India Youth Games 2020

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has collected 346 athletes samples at recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati with an aim to promote clean sports.

"It has been a great success this time as we have exceeded our target and sent out a message of a no-tolerance policy for doping," NADA said in a statement.

"We have been working extensively on spreading out a message against the practice of doping and have covered various sports including Athletics, Gymnastics, Volleyball, Judo, Table Tennis, Cycling, Archery, Lawn Ball, Tennis, Shooting, Kabaddi, Aquatics, Weightlifting, Boxing, Basketball, Kho-Kho, Football, Hockey, Wrestling, and Badminton," it added.

In the final medal tally of Khelo India Youth Games 2020, Maharashtra finished first with 256 medals, bettering their 2019 effort of 228. Haryana came second and also became 2nd state to win 200 medals while Delhi finished at third with 122 medals. (ANI)

