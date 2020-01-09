NADA conducted 385 dope tests for national, international events in December

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), in December, conducted 385 dope tests, including 40 blood tests, for various national and international events.

Thirteen athletes were suspended for Anti Doping rule violation while 23 sportspersons, who were found guilty of violating the doping rules, were given an opportunity to present themselves before the body's disciplinary panel to explain their cases.

Athletes and other parties can file an appeal against the order of the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP).

For the upcoming Khelo India University Games 2020, NADA has deputed officials in Bhubaneshwar to see the provision of doping control and existing facilities at various venues.

Khelo India University Games 2020 will be held in the Odisha's capital from February 22 to March 1. (ANI)

