NADA imposes sanctions on boxer Ruchika, weightlifter Madhavan for doping violations

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Tuesday announced that athletes Ruchika and Madhavan R have been banned for two years and four years respectively for doping violations.

Boxer Ruchika was found positive for prohibited substance Furosemide while weightlifter Madhavan was found positive for Phentermine and Mephentermine.

"Ruchika of Boxing discipline was found positive for prohibited substance Furosemide. ADDP has imposed a sanction of 2 years ineligibility on her," NADA tweeted.



In another tweet, NADA wrote: "Madhavan R. of Weightlifting Discipline was found positive for a prohibited substance Phentermine & Mephentermine. ADDP has imposed a sanction of 4Years ineligibility on him."

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held at NADA headquarters with various National Sports Federations.

"A meeting with various National Sports Federations was held at NADA Hqs today, presided over by DG NADA. The provisions of new WADA code and NADA's Anti-Doping Rules 2021 were discussed, including the categorisation of athletes as National Level and below National Level," NADA tweeted. (ANI)

