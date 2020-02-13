NADA starts two-day training for DCO ahead of Khelo India University Games

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Khelo India University Games, the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) is conducting a two-day training session for newly empanelled Dope Control Officers (DCOs) at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, starting from Thursday.

"These sessions aim to provide the DCOs with the technical knowledge needed to implement and carry out anti-doping measures effectively," NADA tweeted.

The NADA was highly active in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati as they collected 346 athletes samples in the event.

"It has been a great success this time as we have exceeded our target and sent out a message of a no-tolerance policy for doping," NADA had said in a statement.

"We have been working extensively on spreading out a message against the practice of doping and have covered various sports including Athletics, Gymnastics, Volleyball, Judo, Table Tennis, Cycling, Archery, Lawn Ball, Tennis, Shooting, Kabaddi, Aquatics, Weightlifting, Boxing, Basketball, Kho-Kho, Football, Hockey, Wrestling, and Badminton," it had added.

The Khelo India University Games will take place in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1. (ANI)

