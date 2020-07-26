Nanjing continental tour meet cancelled due to coronavirus

Quai Antoine [Monaco], July 26 (ANI): The organisers of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Nanjing have announced that the competition will not go ahead this year.

This comes after the decision taken by China's National Administration of Sports to suspend all international sporting events until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The meeting had originally been scheduled to take place on May 13 and organisers had been hoping to postpone it until later this year before China's National Administration of Sports made their recent announcement," World Athletics said in a statement.

While the Continental Tour Gold meetings in Kingston and Hengelo have also been cancelled for 2020, seven meetings still remain on the tour: Turku (August 11), Szekesfehervar (August 19), Tokyo (August 23), Silesia (September 6), Ostrava (September 8), Zagreb (September 15) and Nairobi (September 26). (ANI)

