National Athletics Sport Championship for Blind 2022: Karnataka lift State Men's Trophy

New Delhi [India], December 18(ANI): The 22nd National Athletics Championship for the Blind, held here at Thyagraj Stadium successfully concluded on Saturday. Present at the occasion to inspire the young athletes and felicitate them with awards was Gursharan Singh, Secretary General, Paralympic Committee of India. Organized bi-annually by the Indian Blind Sports Association (IBSA), this is the largest sports event for the visually challenged in the country.

A total of 59 (31 for men, 28 for women) international and indigenous games were organized at the State and Institution level under three categories - T11, T12, and T13. The Chairperson of the Indian Blind Sports Association, Radhika Bharat Ram lauded the spirit and prowess of the participants who took part in the field sports and relay race competitions.



A record number of 550 visually impaired athletes along with officials from different states including Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, UP, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, M.P, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat. HP, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh participated in the championship.

Chief Guest Gursharan Singh, Secretary General, Paralympic Committee of India, said, "The efforts by IBSA year after year are commendable and I am truly honoured to be a part of this wonderful initiative. Every participant today is a winner, and their undying spirit is inspirational for aspiring athletes across the country. It was humbling to witness the sportsmanship, determination and commitment in each participant, and I am optimistic that many of these athletes will win laurels for India on the global stage too."

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Komal Mehra, Head of Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International said, "Sports thrill you, even more so when you see such tenacious players on the field playing such spirit and skill. What is more heartening is the increased participation year-on-year. Usha's long-standing association with the National Athletics Championship for Blind and IBSA bears testimony to our commitment of promoting an inclusive and accessible sports ecosystem, and it feels wonderful to be a part of their beautiful journey of active and healthy living. (ANI)

