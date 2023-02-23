National Equestrian Championship day 1: Team EIRC/ARC, Navyashree on top

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], February 23 (ANI): In the Individual NEC Preliminary Dressage Event, Navyashree Sai secured the top position with a score of 70% while riding on her pony 'Abra kadabra'. Moksh Kothari came in second place with a score of 68% while riding on his horse 'Sir Lancelot'. Rajaram Dhewa secured the third position with a score of 68% with his horse 'Kenwood'.

In the Team NEC Preliminary Dressage Event, Team EIRC/ARC secured the top position, the riders, horses, and their score were as follows. Geethika Teikkishetty scored 67% while riding on her horse 'Valentine'. Uttara Parthasarathy scored 61% while riding on 'Hobo'. Niharika Singhania scored 62% while riding on 'Sir Lancelot'. Navyashree Sai scored 70% while riding on 'Abra ka Dabra'

Team ART/ARC came 2nd, the riders, horses, and their score was as follows. Yashaan Khambatta scored 66% while riding on 'Biscaya'. Hav Biswajit Kundu scored 61% while riding on 'Voltair'. Rajaram Dhewa scored 68% while riding on 'Kenwood' and NK Punjraj Singh scored 62% while riding on 'Rudra'.



In the Individual NEC Preliminary Dressage, players participated individually, and in the Team NEC Preliminary Dressage, players participated in teams of 4, and a total of 4 teams participated in the event. Hence In the Team preliminary dressage, the result is calculated by adding all four players' percentages, and the team with the highest percentage wins.

Amateur Riders' Club announced the kick-off of the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) Preliminary Dressage competition. The event will take place in 2 categories, Team Preliminary Dressage and Individual Preliminary Dressage under the aegis of FEI and EFI. Athletes from all over India participated in the event.

"Very thrilled to have won the title. I'm currently getting to know my horse Abra Kadabra better, and so glad things are going well for us toward a great partnership. I am thankful to the club and my coach for all the support and hard work they have put into us. This was the nicest way to start the year, and I'm really looking forward to the future with my horse, " said 17-year-old Navyashree Sai (1st Place) of Trio world school in Bangalore.

"I had a great debut in the National Equestrian Championship where I competed on the horse Equinox and was extremely pleased with his performance in preliminary dressage. This was also my first attempt at the senior nationals and the competition at the senior level turned out to be much tougher than I expected but I am happy with my performance. I am very grateful for the facilities at the ARC club where we have a world-class arena and a very supportive management to host such prestigious shows and they are always encouraging Equestrians, " said 16-year-old Moksh Kothari (2nd Place) Hill Spring International School. (ANI)

