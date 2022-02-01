National Equestrian Championship: Shaurya Rai secures first position in novice show jumping

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): At the ongoing National Equestrian Championship, novice show jumping rounds took place at Amateur Riders' Club, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai under the aegis of EFI.



Shaurya Rai secured the first position in the NEC Novice show jumping rounds on Monday, he rode on his horse Scotch and finished his jumps in 66.46 seconds without comminating any penalties.

Yashan Khambatta and Maj. Kunal Malik secured second and third positions respectively. Both the riders finished their rounds of jumps in 69.10 and 81.48 seconds with no penalties. While Yashan rode on his horse Cadiz and Maj.

Kunal performed on his horse Chrispin 14. Harsha Daggubati was positioned fourth in the competition. Harsha has committed eight penalties while finishing his jumping rounds 68.42 seconds. (ANI)

