National Equestrian Championship to be held in Mumbai from Jan 29

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): National Equestrian Championship of show jumping for 2021-22 will take place from January 29 to February 5 at the Amateur Riders Club (ARC) under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), at Mahalakshmi race course, Mumbai.

Athletes aged 14 and above will be eligible for participation. Organized by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), athletes from Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata along with host city Mumbai, will be taking part in the show jumping event which will have two rounds each.

It's an annual event bringing in talented and potential showjumpers to participate and showcase their skills.

There are five categories in the championship: Novice, Grade III/ Medium, Grade II/ Intermediate, Grade I/ Advance, and Grand Prix.



Shyam Mehta, President of Amateur Riders Club (ARC) Mahalaxmi Race Course in a statement said: "NEC is a national level competition and the athletes have trained for the entire year to participate in this event. We hope to see amazing performances in the National Equestrian Championship as this will bring in the best from across the country who will further represent India at the national and international levels. In terms of precautions, we've made sure to abide by all the rules and guidelines laid down by the authorities. The safety of players, teams and staff is the top priority for us. We wish all of the participants the very best!"

Jaiveer Singh, Secretary-General, Equestrian Federation of India said, "This is the first National Equestrian Championship for show jumping of the current Indian Equestrian season. The course designer for this championship is an FEI CD level 3 from Austria. For the first time ever, a NEC will be telecasted live for our audiences across the globe through an app. All safety protocols related to Covid-19 as per the EFI guidelines will be strictly followed to ensure a safe tournament."

ARC has assured the authorities that all standard operating procedures and social distancing norms laid by the national and local authorities will be adhered to while hosting the closed door event.

There will be no spectators and audience allowed during the tenure of the competition inside the premises of ARC. All participants have been instructed to comply with the COVID-19 protocols for equestrian training and events issued by the EFI.

It is compulsory for all riders, horse owners to maintain social distance, wear masks and use hand sanitizers. (ANI)

