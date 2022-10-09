National Games 2022: Srihari Nataraj wins 100m freestyle swimming gold medal

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI): At the National Games 2022 in Gujarat on Saturday, Tokyo Olympian Srihari Nataraj won the men's 100-meter freestyle swimming competition to win his sixth gold medal overall.

Srihari Nataraj of Karnataka competed at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex in Rajkot and set a new National Games record with a time of 50.41 seconds to add to his collection of gold.

Sajan Prakash, a fellow Olympian from Kerala who has five gold, two silver, and a bronze medal from this competition, came in seventh in the 100m freestyle event.

At the National Games 2022, this was Srihari Nataraj's second gold medal in freestyle swimming. He had previously won two gold medals in the backstroke and relay competitions, respectively.

SP Likhit took first place in the men's 100-meter breaststroke competition, increasing Services' total number of gold medals won to 45. With 30 gold medals, Haryana is in second place, and Maharashtra is third with 28.

With 23 gold medals, 19 of which came from the aquatics competitions, Karnataka has moved up to the fourth place.



With 22 gold medals, Tamil Nadu is sixth on the medal stand after defeating Karnataka in the 4x100-meter medley relay final.

At the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat's men defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-0 in the men's soft tennis final, giving their state 11 gold medals overall.

Mohit Sherawat of Delhi won the men's 81 kg gold at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar despite competing in his semifinal and final matches with a dislocated right shoulder.

Naveen John of Karnataka won the men's 38 km time trial in the road cycling competition on the highway east of Gandhinagar, while Tongbram Monorama Devi of Manipur won the women's 85 km road race by defeating Chayanika Gogoi of Assam and Pooja Baban Danole of Maharashtra.

At the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex in Rajkot, the teams playing water polo pulled together to win the men's and women's gold medals. In a thrilling men's final, Services came back to overcome Kerala 10-8 with two late goals, and in the women's round-robin final, Maharashtra women defeated Kerala 5-3 to win.

With 134.22 points, S Vaishnavi of Tamil Nadu won the women's artistic yogasana competition. Vaishnavi was flanked on the podium by the Maharashtra team of Chhakuli Bansilal Selokar (127.68) and Purva Shriram Kinare (126.68).

Karnataka defeated Gujarat 11-2 in the men's hockey competition at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Rajkot to advance to the semi-final matchup with Haryana, who defeated Tamil Nadu 3-0 in their own final-eight matchup. After a thrilling 1-1 tie in the regular game, Uttar Pradesh defeated West Bengal in a shootout. Maharashtra, who defeated Jharkhand in the other quarterfinal, will play Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

