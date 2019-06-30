Kolkata Police logo
Kolkata Police logo

National level boxer Suman Kumari who was assaulted, thanks Kolkata police for swift action

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 17:10 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): National level boxer Suman Kumari who was allegedly assaulted by three men at Mominpur in Kolkata, thanked Kolkata Police for their swift action on Saturday.
She further stated that every girl should learn the art of self-defence lessons to protect themselves.
Earlier, State police arrested three men for allegedly assaulting Suman.
Suman had alleged that she was assaulted and beaten up by an unknown man on Friday morning in Mominpur area here.
A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.
This is the second such incident reported in a month from the state's capital.
Earlier, seven people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly chasing and attacking model-turned-actor Ushoshi Sengupta, and vandalising the app-based cab she was travelling in.
Sengupta was attacked at 11.40 pm on June 17 when she was travelling with her friend in an Uber cab. The Miss India Universe 2010 posted on social media about the incident alleging that a gang of miscreants tried to drag her out from the cab. (ANI)

