National level swimmer commits suicide

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): A 21-year-old national level swimmer, Sahil Joshi, committed suicide at his residence following personal issues.

The incident took place on Friday at around 2:30 pm.

Joshi hanged himself inside his room in Kothrud area of the city.

Police said that Joshi was a national level swimmer and had won seven gold medals in the national championship of backstroke swimming.

He had also participated in about eight-nine national championships. (ANI)

