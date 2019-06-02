Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): A 21-year-old national level swimmer, Sahil Joshi, committed suicide at his residence following personal issues.
The incident took place on Friday at around 2:30 pm.
Joshi hanged himself inside his room in Kothrud area of the city.
Police said that Joshi was a national level swimmer and had won seven gold medals in the national championship of backstroke swimming.
He had also participated in about eight-nine national championships. (ANI)
National level swimmer commits suicide
ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:36 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): A 21-year-old national level swimmer, Sahil Joshi, committed suicide at his residence following personal issues.