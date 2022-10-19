National Open Athletics C'ships: Shaili Singh wins gold in long jump

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Shaili Singh clinched a gold medal in the women's long jump at the ongoing National Open Athletics Championships 2022 in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Her first attempt in the final was 6.25 m and was able to improve on it with every next jump. However, it was her sixth and final jump of 6.41 m that confirmed her medal, as per Olympics.com.

Sruthilekshmi L and Nayana James, two jumpers from Kerala, clinched the silver and bronze medals respectively after recording identical jumps of 6.22m. The silver went to Sruthilekshmi because she did not foul in her any of her attempts while Nayana committed two fouls.

The national record holder Ram Baboo got the men's 35 km race walk event gold. He had set a new national record in his discipline during National Games earlier this month. On Wednesday, he was almost three minutes slower than his national record, clocking 2:39:05.

Railways' Eknath Turamb, took home silver while Chandan Singh of Services was the bronze winner.

In the women's 200 m race, Archana Suseendran won the gold medal by clocking 23.43 seconds. She had also won gold at the national games, defeating Hima Das. The latter could not compete due to an injury.

South Asian Games gold medalist and 2016 Rio Olympian, who had earlier won the women's 100 m title, took home the silver in the 200 m race while Chandralekha Ananda got bronze.

Wednesday marked the end of the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 in Bengaluru.

National Open Athletics Championships 2022 results: Wednesday, October 19

The results (finals)

Men's 35km race walk: 1. Ram Baboo (Uttar Pradesh - 2:39:05), 2. Eknath Turamb (Railways - 2:41:58), 3. Chandan Singh (Services - 2:44:24)

Women's 35km race walk: 1. Payal (Uttarakhand - 3:04:48), 2. Ramandeep Kaur (Railways - 3:10:45), 3. Manju Rani (Punjab - 3:17:02)

Men's 10000m: 1. Murli Gavit (Gujarat - 29:50.11), 2. Sawan Barwal (Services - 29:52.15), 3. Mohan Saini (Services - 29:59.80)



Women's 10000m: 1. Ankita (Railways - 34:39.05), 2. Pooja Harijan (Rajasthan - 34:48.58), 3. Richa Bhadauriya (Uttar Pradesh - 34:53.63)

Men's hammer throw: 1. Nitesh Poonia (Rajasthan - 65.95m), 2. Harvendra Singh (Uttar Pradesh - 64.28m), 3. Niraj Kumar (Services - 62.99m)

Men's triple jump: 1. Arun A B (Services - 16.37m), 2. Mohammad Salahuddin (Tamil Nadu - 16.34m), 3. Arpinder Singh (ONGC - 16.29m)

Men's 200m: 1. Ragul Kumar G (Tamil Nadu - 20.87s), 2. Rahul Kadam (Maharashtra - 20.97s), 3. Abhin Devadiga (Karnataka - 21.05s)

Women's 200m: 1. Archana Suseendran (Tamil Nadu - 23.43s), 2. Srabani Nanda (Odisha - 23.71s), 3. Chandralekha Ananda (Railways - 23.84s)

Men's 400m hurdles: 1. Santhosh Kumar (Services - 49.57s), 2. Sathish K (Services - 50.85s), 3. Jabir Palliyalil (Services - 50.94s)

Women's 400m hurdles: 1. R Vithya Ramraj (Railways - 56.97s), 2. Sinchal Kaveramma TR (Karnataka - 58.84s), 3. Veerpal Kaur (Punjab - 59.00s)

Women's long jump: 1. Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh - 6.41m), 2. Sruthilekshmi L (Kerala - 6.22m), 3. Nayana James (Kerala - 6.22m)

Women's hammer throw: 1. KM Rachna (Uttar Pradesh - 63.66m), 2. Sarita Singh (Railways - 59.96m), 3. Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh - 59.56m)

Men's 4x400m relay: 1. Railways - 3:06.77, 2. Services - 3:07.30, 3. Karnataka - 3:08.07

Women's 4x400m relay: 1. Railways - 3:36.72, 2. Haryana - 3:39.20, 3. Karnataka - 3:39.56

Women's 3000m steeplechase: 1. Parul Chaudhary (Railways - 9:48.28), 2. Komal Chandrakant (Railways - 10:24.37), 3. Vaishnavi Sawant (Maharashtra - 10:41.22)

Men's 3000m steeplechase: 1. Balkishan (Services - 8:51.42), 2. Prince Raj Mishra (Sikkim - 8:51.15), 3. Rohit Verma (Haryana - 8:52.97). (ANI)

