National Rifle Association of India conducts first ever Judges Course in India

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 28 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the Olympic sport of Shooting in the country, has begun the first-ever three-day Judges Course in India in the Meghalayan capital of Shillong.

An initiative of the NRAI's education department, the course is being conducted under the aegis of the course instructor Henry Oka of Bali, Indonesia. The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) certified instructor was also one of the Jury members at the recently concluded ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol Bhopal.

At a ceremony to mark the occasion here at the office of the Shooting Association of Meghalaya (SoM) in the city, Guest of Honour, Henry Oka said, "I hope that the participants will have a beneficial three-day course and I want to also thank the Shooting Association of Meghalaya and the NRAI for their excellent hospitality."



He added, "The climate in the city is really wonderful for learning."

The training team was welcomed among others by John F Kharshiing, President SoM & Vice President, NRAI, while the vote of thanks was given by Neil Sootinck, General Secretary, SoM.

Commenting on the development, Pawan Singh, Joint Secretary, NRAI, who is also part of Henry's team in Shillong said, "This is an epochal moment for NRAI as well as the whole Shooting fraternity in the country. The Education wing of the NRAI has ambitious plans of certifying 9000 coaches at different levels as well as 600 judges in the next five years. We thank the Sports Department of the Government of Meghalaya as well as the Shooting Association of Meghalaya for showing great vision and for their fabulous hospitality."

A total of 21 athletes who have all played at the national level will be attending the course at the end of which eligible candidates will be awarded certificates. The States represented in the first C- level NRAI Judges Course are Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Odisha. The Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) have also come forward to support the course and the same is completely free of cost. (ANI)

