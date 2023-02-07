National Rugby 15s Championship (Division 1): Odisha, Delhi emerge victorious

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 7 (ANI): Odisha (Women's) and Delhi Hurricanes (Men's) registered huge wins in respective finals at the recently concluded National Rugby 15s Championship (Division 1) held here at KIIT University. A total of 17 teams participated in the Men's and Women's categories, including some of the biggest names from the Indian national teams.

Key players spread across teams included - Tarulata Naik (India U18 - 7s), Mama Naik Captain (India U18 - 7s), Aarti Kumari (India U18 - 7s), Sweety Kumari (Seniors - 7s), Prince Khatri Captain (Seniors - 15s and 7s), Vikas Khatri (Seniors - 15s and 7s - retired), Rajdeep Saha (Seniors - 15s and 7s), and Aakash Balmiki (Seniors - 15s and 7s).

"Heartly congratulations to both the teams of Odisha and Delhi Hurricanes for their respective wins. This tournament, the National Rugby 15s Championship - Division 1, is a platform that has been witness to formidable talent from all over the country and it gives us immense pride and hope for the future of Rugby in India. This 15s Division 1 tournament fosters the next generation of players that are already in the pipeline and ensures that there is every equal opportunity to prove their mettle, to potentially represent the national team." said Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India as the tournament ended earlier this weekend.

As the biggest club rugby tournament in the country, the event was also a huge opportunity for upcoming players to get scouted for the 15s format, both for the men's and the women's national teams. A pool of 40 players was shortlisted at the end of this tournament by Naas Botha, South African legend and head coach of the India National men's team.

The Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is the sole governing body for the sport of Rugby in India. The IRFU, responsible for the growth and development of Rugby across the country, is recognized by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is a full member of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Asian Rugby Football Union (ARFU) and World Rugby.

Final Results:

Women's:



RAM 48- Rugby warriors 05 (plate finals - 5th position)

Delhi Hurricanes 29 - FH Harlequins 10 (3rd/4th playoffs)

Bihar 07 - Odisha 47 (cup finals)

Men's:

MSP 03 - CCFC 46 (Plate finals - 5th position)

Indian Army 53 - KISS 16 (3/4th play offs)

FH Harlequins 03 - Delhi Hurricanes 100 (cup finals). (ANI)

