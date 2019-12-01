National Sikh Games 2020 in New Delhi from January 9

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): National Sikh Games 2020, a modelled replica of Australian Sikh Games will be organised from January 9 to January 11 across various venues in the national capital.

Around 2500 athletes from 10 states will participate in over 16 sports competitions said Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

National Sikh Games, dedicated to 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev will be organised by Delhi based philanthropic Jap Jaap Sewa Trust in active partnership with DSGMC and various sports and cultural associations.

The event is being organised with an aim to bring sports to the heart of the Sikh community and tap in the unique sporting talents of Sikh youths. It also targets to tackle the problem of obesity, drugs menace among Sikh children through sports and physical activities.

"Around 1000 athletes participated in the picturesque marathon race organised on November 3, 2019, from iconic India Gate to Gurdwara Rakab Ganj to educate the youth about the premier sporting and cultural event and raise awareness against obesity and the menace of drug abuse among new generation of Sikhs," said Satnam Singh, General Secretary, Jap Jaap Sewa Trust.

Both Sikh boys and girls are eligible for participation in games and any participant who breaks national record will be sponsored for training in best sports academies for specialised training and coaching in their respective sports at a more professional level to prepare them to compete in international sports tournaments and championships at the expense of Sikh Games organisers Jap Jaap Sewa Trust.

"The event will showcase Sikh pride in all its glory with a feeling of community warmth and joy from all over the National Capital Region. For many of the players, who have great enthusiasm and much talent, the games will provide an ideal outlet to many who harbour dreams of pursuing the sport at a more professional level," Singh said.

The corporate community has also been approached for Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship to raise funds for the less privileged through their participation.

"We have already got signals and highly motivating response from various Sikh Celebrities to be part of the Sikh Games by joining in expert panels for finalising all the guidelines, rules-regulations in the manual of Sikh Games," said Sirsa.

He said National Sikh Games will be an annual event depending on the response of Sikh sportspersons and the community.

Athletes can register themselves in different traditional and contemporary sports competitions being organised in this event such as basketball, badminton, table tennis, hockey, chess, athletics, tug-of-war, shooting, cycling, powerlifting etc.

The launch event will be attended by over 10,00 members of the sports enthusiastic, representatives from different sports and cultural organisations, representatives from different Gurdwaras in the National capital region. (ANI)