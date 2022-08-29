National Sports Day: Neeraj Chopra appeals to every Indian to play a sport, stay active, healthy

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): On the occasion of National Sports Day on Monday, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra appealed to every single Indian to play sports and stay active.

Neeraj took to Twitter to wish people and wrote, "On #NationalSportsDay, I appeal to every single Indian to play a sport, stay active and healthy. Let's make India a great sporting nation!



Last week, the javelin star made a stunning comeback from injury to win the javelin throw competition at the Lausanne Diamond League with a best throw of 89.08m.



With his best throw at the event, Chopra became the first Indian to clinch the prestigious Diamond League Meeting title with a win in Lausanne.

Neeraj's throw sequence on the day was 89.08m, 85.18m, he skipped the third attempt while making a foul in the fourth. He also skipped his fifth attempt and then made a stunning throw of 80.04m in his sixth and final attempt.

Czech Republic's Jakub Valejch threw 85.88m to claim the second spot while USA's Curtis Thompson hurled 83.72m for the third spot.

The Indian Olympic Champion also met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach after finishing the event.

Earlier in July, star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was ruled out from Commonwealth Games. Neeraj sustained a groin injury in the finals of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Sunday, where he clinched the silver medal, to end India's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the world championships. (ANI)

