Naveen Jindal helped me win ISSF Shooting World Cup: Mairaj Khan

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Mairaj Ahmed Khan, who brought laurels to the nation by winning a gold medal in the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Shooting Championship held in Changwon, South Korea, said that the eminent industrialist Naveen Jindal was his biggest inspiration.

Mairaj Khan is the first Indian to win the ISSF Shooting championship. He stated it was only with Naveen Jindal's cooperation that he was able to bring this honour to the country.

Mairaj Khan hails from Khurja in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh and has been participating in shooting competitions since 1998. He entered the Rio Olympics in September 2015 by winning the shotgun skeet event in Lonato, Italy, becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat.



He won a silver medal at the ISSF World Cup Shooting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the host country of the 2016 Olympics, and later tried his hand at the Olympics. After this, he also participated in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

He is ranked 10th in the world and 6th in Asia. He has won many honours including gold medals in Commonwealth Shooting Championship, Asian Championship, South Asian Association and several national and international championships.

The gold medalist stated that he was considered retired after the Tokyo Olympics but he did not lose heart. He met Naveen Jindal at his Noida shooting range. He encouraged, and supported in every way and as a result of that, there was a success in the World Cup.

In his message on Twitter, Jindal congratulated Mairaj Khan on his victory and wrote, "Congratulations @MairajKhanOLY on winning the Gold Medal at the #ISSFWorldCup, becoming the first Indian to win the individual WC Gold in skeet shooting. We are privileged to have supported you in your quest to bring glory to the nation."

Mairaj became the first Indian to win a gold in skeet shooting at the ISSF World Cup that concluded in Changwon, South Korea on July 21. (ANI)

