NBA All-Star 2021 in Indianapolis pushed back to 2024

New York [USA], November 26 (ANI): The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Indiana Pacers on Thursday announced that NBA All-Star in Indianapolis, which was originally scheduled for February 2021 is pushed back to 2024.

Public health conditions prevented the Pacers, the NBA All-Star Host Committee, and the NBA from appropriately planning and executing fan-focused All-Star activities in Indianapolis that were envisioned for this February.

The showpiece event will now take place from February 16 to February 18 in 2024.



"While we are disappointed that the NBA All-Star Game will not take place in Indianapolis in 2021, we are looking forward to the Pacers and the city hosting the game and surrounding events in 2024," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in an official statement.

"I want to thank Herb Simon, Steve Simon, Rick Fuson and the entire Pacers organisation as well as the NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee and the community of Indianapolis for working with us to reschedule our All-Star activities," he added.

NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis will follow Cleveland in 2022 and Salt Lake City in 2023 as All-Star host. Plans for a revised NBA All-Star 2021 will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 game will mark the second NBA All-Star in Indianapolis, which hosted the midseason classic in 1985. (ANI)

