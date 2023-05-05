NBA: Golden State Warriors defeat Los Angles Laker in Game 2 of Western Conference Semi Finals

California [US], May 5 (ANI): Golden State Warriors came roaring back in the second game of the Western Conference Semi-Final which was played at the Chase Center in California on Friday. They defeated Los Angeles Lakers by 27 points. The final score was 127-100.

In the first quarter of the game, it seemed like the Lakers would again stroll upon the Warriors as the score was 33-26 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the score was 41-23, the Golden State Warriors gave a beating to Lebron James and his team.

The third quarter saw Stephen Curry and his team break their own record. They scored a total of 43 points in the third quarter whereas, Laker only managed to get 24 points on the board, just a point more than what they got in the second quarter.

The second and the third quarter saw the match being taken away from the Lakers and it looked impossible for a comeback as the difference in points kept on increasing.

The last quarter of the game was low scoring for both teams. The score was 20-17, the Lakers won the last quarter of the match but the match was already decided at the end of the third quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers didn't stand a chance for a comeback.

Golden State Warrior's Klay Thompson was the star of the team. He scored 30 points, four rebounds and one assist to his name. Stephen Curry played the role of a provider during the match. He gave 12 assists and got four rebounds. He managed to score 20 points.

Los Angeles Lakers Lebron James was the lone wolf fighting for his team. He managed to get 23 points with seven rebounds and three assists. A little help was given by Rui Hachimura as get netted 21 points and got five rebounds.

As both teams have won a game each, the series is tied with five games remaining. The next match between the Warriors and the Lakers will be played on May 7 at he Chase Center in California. (ANI)