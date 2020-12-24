NBA: Oklahoma City's game against Houston postponed

New York [USA], December 24 (ANI): The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that the game scheduled for Thursday between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.

Three Houston Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus under the NBA's testing program, and as a result, the decision has been taken to postpone the game.



"Following the contact tracing protocol, four other players are quarantined at this time. Additionally, James Harden is unavailable due to a violation of the health and safety protocols," the NBA said in an official statement.

All other Rockets players were tested again on Thursday, and all returned negative results. Houston also has one additional player who is unavailable due to injury.

As such, the Rockets do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and as a result, the game had to be postponed. (ANI)

