NBA postpones Lakers' game after Kobe Bryant's death

Washington DC [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): The National Basketball Association (NBA) has postponed the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday following the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and 7 others in a helicopter crash yesterday.

In a statement, the NBA said that the decision has been made out of respect for the Lakers organisation, which is grieving the tragic loss of Bryant and other victims of the helicopter crash.

"The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the statement read.

"The game will be rescheduled at a later date," it added.

Bryant had played for Los Angeles Lakers all through his 20-year-career and won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships.

Meanwhile, bodies of three victims have been recovered from the helicopter crash site in Calabasas, Los Angeles County coroner's office said, as cited by CNN. (ANI)

