NBA: Season not extension is Antetokounmpo's focus

New York [USA], December 12 (ANI): The reigning back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo has a supermax extension to agree with Milwaukee Bucks until December 21.

Antetokounmpo fielded the same question, in different words from different reporters, for the most part of the 15-minute interview but he gave nothing away on when will the much-awaited pen-on-paper moment come. His response was standard saying his focus was on basketball and the contract was left to his agent Alex Saratsis, Bucks GM Jon Horst and the ownership.

"Whenever I decide or sign the contract, you guys going to know before I know," said Antetokounmpo answering one of the numerous questions he fielded on his contract.

Though, things got a little funny last Sunday as the Greek star turned 26. His teammates made it loud and clear what they expected of him.

"At first I didn't get it. Khris (Middleton) came in and gave me a present. I was like, 'Whoa, what is this?' Then I was thinking about it and I realised he was wanting me to sign the contract. I laughed for the first time. I laughed the second time. The third time ... and then I got like 20 pens," said Antetokounmpo.



The 2019-20 season saw him averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Deservedly, Antetokounmpo won his second MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year joining Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players in the league to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season.

But his back-to-back MVP seasons have not got him what he wants more dearly.

"Obviously, everybody wants to win a championship. I want to win a championship. There's nobody that wants to win a championship more than me -- I can guarantee you that. But there's steps to that. You've got to keep improving. You've got to keep getting better, and hopefully we can get there this year," said the 26-year old.

In the 2018-19 season, they lost the Eastern Conference Finals to eventual champions Toronto Raptors while in the bubble it was a five-game loss to Miami Heat in the semis.

In a renewed bid to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1973-74 season, Bucks added a slew of new players including guard Jrue Holiday and Antetokounmpo was happy.

"All the guys we got, they can help the team. They can defend but having Holiday on the team is big-time. He's a great leader, he's a great human being, he can defend, he can score the ball. He's going to bring that edge on this team that we need," he said. (ANI)

