NBA: Westbrook clears the air, talks about his legacy

New York [USA], December 6 (ANI): Washington Wizards' new superstar Russell Westbrook has said that he is just looking to win whenever he steps to the basketball court.

Westbrook was acquired by the Wizards after making a trade with Houston Rockets.

"Where do you want me to start? Because a lot of times, the things that are made up, people do not actually know me to be able to say anything about me or what I am about or what I believe in. Obviously, I am not the easiest guy to understand, whatever, watch play, whatever people may think," said Westbrook in an official release.

A nine-time All-Star, Westbrook had a rather unusual feather in his hat, becoming the first NBA MVP to be traded in consecutive offseasons.



"When I am on the floor, I do not have any friends, I am not trying to be friendly. I ain't got time to try to shake hands and do all that. I do not have time for it, and I am never changing that," said Westbrook.

At the back of three consecutive triple-double seasons at the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook was traded to join forces with James Harden for the 2019-20 season. And in the current offseason found himself a new team in the Wizards. Much like any other seasoned pro, the 32-year old admitted that these moves affect his family more than him.

"Not as much for me but for my wife and my family now. She has to move my kids, find schools, place to stay so that is the most difficult part because I know the stress it puts on my family," said Westbrook.

Wizards, who went 25-47 last season, expect Westbrook to run with their franchise cornerstone Bradley Beal and push the team in playoffs contention, but Westbrook's idea of legacy is different.

"Legacy for me is based on how many people I impact and inspire along my journey," Westbrook said. "It is important that somebody that has the power, the impact, the ability, the impact, the outreach to be able to put their foot down and make a stand," Westbrook added. (ANI)

