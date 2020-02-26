Need to love and respect each other: Yuvraj condemns Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday condemned the violence in Delhi and said that all humans need to love and respect each other.

"What's going on in Delhi is heartbreaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony. Hoping the authorities will take corrective measures to curb the situations. End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other Folded hands #DelhiBurning," Yuvraj tweeted.



On Tuesday, former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag also condemned the violence and urged the people to maintain calm and peace.

"What is happening in Delhi is unfortunate. My request to all of you is to keep calm and peace in Delhi. Any injury or harm to anyone is a blot on the capital of this great country. I wish peace and sanity to one and all," Sehwag tweeted.



The death toll in the violence between pro and anti-CAA protestors in the areas of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 according to GTB Hospital authorities.

"Out of the people that were brought to the hospital 189 are injured and 20 are dead," said Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

On Tuesday, the death toll was 13. Curfew was imposed last evening in violence-hit areas of the North-East district to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

