Neeraj Chopra currently focusing on his training for Athletics Championships, CWG, Asian Games

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday revealed that he is currently focusing his training for the World Athletics Championships 2022 and then the Commonwealth Games 2022 and Asian Games 2022.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships, the eighteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships, are scheduled to be held in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States from July 15-24.

"It feels great to reap the rewards of hard work. I am focusing on training now as I was outside for three months (doing training) and will probably return outside soon. And will try to get the medals which is my biggest target," Neeraj Chopra told ANI after receiving the Padma Shri award.



"I am currently focusing my training for World (Athletics) Championships and then the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games," he added.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. While, the 2022 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China from September 10 to 25.

He received the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremony today.

Chopra who is India's first winner of a track and field gold medal in the Olympics made his debut at Tokyo Games at the age of 23. The star javelin thrower won the gold medal with a throw of 87.58 metres in his second attempt. (ANI)

