Neeraj Chopra to begin Diamond League title defence in May

Doha [Qatar], April 13 (ANI): Javelin thrower and the reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will begin his Diamond League title defence in the Doha meeting on May 5.

"Olympic javelin champion and world silver medallist Neeraj Chopra - the Indian national record holder with a best of 89.94m - will join world champion Anderson Peters (GRN) and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) in a much-anticipated javelin competition at the Doha Meeting on Friday 5 May," a statement from Diamond League read.

Due to injury, Chopra missed the 2022 Doha Meeting. It was an event that presented spectators with a javelin masterclass as two national records were broken, including the fifth-longest throw in history by Grenada's two-time world champion Peters (93.07m), a mark only just outside Thomas Rohler's 93.90m impressive meeting record from 2017.

"My goal for this summer is the World Championships, alongside the Asian Games and the defence of my Wanda Diamond League title. I'm also getting closer to the 90m mark, so it would mean a lot for me to break that barrier," the Indian athlete told the World Athletics as quoted by Diamond League.

Peters returns for the 2023 edition of the Doha Meeting, alongside Olympic silver medallist Vadlejch - European silver medallist and bronze medallist in Eugene - who also recorded a PB in Doha 2022 with his first ever throw over 90m (90.88m).

Alongside the decorated trio, the Doha Meeting will also welcome European champion Julian Weber (GER), the Olympic and world fourth-place finisher with a best of 89.54m; former Olympic champion and Trinidad & Tobago national record holder Keshorn Walcott (90.16m); and former world and Commonwealth champion and 2016 Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego, the Kenyan record holder (92.72m).

The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene (September 16-17). (ANI)

