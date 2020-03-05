Nepal's Everest Premier League postponed over coronavirus

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar 5 (ANI): Following the Nepal government's advisory over coronavirus, the country's foremost franchise T20 tournament, Everest Premier League (EPL), has been postponed.

"In respect and support for the Government of Nepal's request to refrain from organising mass gatherings to avoid possible transmission of COVID --19, EPL family has decided to postpone the event. We shall re-schedule the same at the closest possible time whenever the situation is favourable," the EPL said in a statement.

The tournament, initially scheduled to start on March 14, was set to feature Chris Gayle, Sandeep Lamichhane and Mohammad Shahzad. The tournament's organisers said in a statement that it would be rescheduled for "the closest possible time whenever the situation is favourable".

".. We simply have to put the health and well-being of all Nepalis and our overseas players before everything else. It was crucial that we announced this decision now at the earliest possible juncture to ensure the minimum possible disruption to all of our stakeholders, who are integral parts of the ongoing success and growth of the league," the Founder and Managing Director of the EPL Aamir Akhtar said.

"We would like to thank the Government of Nepal for their support and counsel through this challenging period, and we support entirely the professional advice throughout," he added.

Globally, deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed 3,200. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 94,000 people. (ANI)

