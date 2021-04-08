Nethra Kumanan becomes first Indian woman sailor to qualify for Olympics

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): India's Nethra Kumanan on Thursday scripted history as she became the first woman sailor from the country to qualify for the Olympics.

"Nethra Kumanan secures a trailblazing qualification for @Tokyo2020, becoming 1st Indian woman sailor at the Olympic Games and the 1st Indian to qualify directly! Congratulations @nettienetty @YAIUpdates," Team India tweeted.

Last month, fencer Bhavani Devi had created history by becoming the first fencer from India to qualify for the Olympics.



The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the Olympic sport of Shooting in the country, on Sunday announced a 15-member Indian contingent for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The Selection Committee after a meeting on Sunday afternoon which lasted for over five hours, also announced a set of 14 reserve shooters for each of the eligible events, particularly with an eye on the raging Covid-19 pandemic, as had been suggested last month by the NRAI President, Raninder Singh.

Tokyo Olympics is set to take place from July 23 to August 8 this year. Whereas, the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5.

The Games were scheduled to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

