Anil Vij, Haryana Cabinet Minister
Anil Vij, Haryana Cabinet Minister

Never disrespected any athlete, says Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 14:44 IST

Ambala (Haryana) [India], June 26 (ANI): Facing criticism from gold medalists Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat over a reduction in prize money to athletes, Haryana sports minister Anil Vij claimed that his government has always given the biggest prize money as compared to the other states.
"We have not insulted any sportsmen in the state. In fact, we give them the highest winning amount in India. We give them the best job opportunities," Vij told reporters.
The minister's reaction came after wrestler Bajrang Punia, who hails from Haryana, tweeted against the sports policy of the state government.

Punia, the Asian Games 2018 gold medalist, criticised the government's decision to curtail the winning amount of the sportsperson, adding that it needs to be re-evaluated.

Punia gained the support of another wrestler Vinesh Phoghat, who also comes from Haryana. Phogat echoed Punia's concern.

Bajrang Punia was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country. He was also awarded Arjuna Award in 2015. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:54 IST

Barcelona and Everton reach an agreement over the transfer of Andre Gomes

Barcelona [Spain], Jun 26 (ANI): Spanish football club Barcelona FC and English football club Everton FC on Wednesday reached an agreement over the transfer of Portuguese player Andre Gomes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:44 IST

CWC'19: Mahmudullah may play against India, says Mashrafe Mortaza

Dubai [UAE], June 26 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah will play against India if he is able to recover from injury, informed skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:16 IST

CWC'19: Michael Vaughan, Mark Waugh engage in funny banter...

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Ahead of New Zealand-Pakistan clash in Edgbaston today in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, former England skipper Michael Vaughan and former Australian player Mark Waugh got engaged in a light-hearted banter on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:43 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch-out in New Zealand-Pakistan clash

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Unbeaten New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan on Wednesday to confirm their spot in the semi-finals in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 09:13 IST

Lalremsiami arrives in her village after winning FIH Women's...

Kolasib (Mizoram) [India], June 26 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team forward Lalremsiami, a member of the side which won FIH Women's Series Finals in Hiroshima recently, was received at her village here in Kolasib district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:15 IST

CWC'19: Mitchell Starc becomes leading wicket-taker

London [UK], Jun 25 (ANI): Australia fast bowler MitchellStarc on Tuesday displaced England fast bowler Jofra Archer to become the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:09 IST

I am fine, will be back in hotel room tomorrow: Brian Lara

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara who was hospitalised on Tuesday after complaints of chest pain, released an audio message saying that he is fine and will be back to his hotel room tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 22:44 IST

CWC'19: Aussies beat hosts by 64 runs to enter semis, England...

London [UK], Jun 25 (ANI): Australia became the first team to enter the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup after it defeated England by 64 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:51 IST

India submits bid to host 2023 IOC session

Lausanne [Switzerland], Jun 25 (ANI): India on Tuesday submitted a formal bid to the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, to host the 2023 session in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:12 IST

CWC'19: English crowd continue to give hostile reception to David Warner

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Former India batsman Aakash Chopra on Tuesday expressed disappointment in the English crowd for not applauding Australia batsman David Warner's half-century in the World Cup match at the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 20:55 IST

NZ coach Gary Stead expresses faith in Guptill and Munro

Dubai [UAE], Jun 25 (ANI): As New Zealand and Pakistan get ready to lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the Kiwi's coach Gary Stead on Tuesday expressed faith in Martin Guptill and Colin Munro.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:31 IST

Aaron Finch makes it to Lord's Honours Boards

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday became the first cricketer to make it to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards at the Lord's since the ODI achievements were added to the dressing rooms earlier this year.

Read More
iocl