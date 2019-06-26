Never disrespected any athlete, says Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij

Ambala (Haryana) [India], June 26 (ANI): Facing criticism from gold medalists Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat over a reduction in prize money to athletes, Haryana sports minister Anil Vij claimed that his government has always given the biggest prize money as compared to the other states.

"We have not insulted any sportsmen in the state. In fact, we give them the highest winning amount in India. We give them the best job opportunities," Vij told reporters.

The minister's reaction came after wrestler Bajrang Punia, who hails from Haryana, tweeted against the sports policy of the state government.



Punia, the Asian Games 2018 gold medalist, criticised the government's decision to curtail the winning amount of the sportsperson, adding that it needs to be re-evaluated.



Punia gained the support of another wrestler Vinesh Phoghat, who also comes from Haryana. Phogat echoed Punia's concern.



Bajrang Punia was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country. He was also awarded Arjuna Award in 2015. (ANI)