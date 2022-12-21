New Delhi to host 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships from March 28 to April 2

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The United World Wrestling (UWW) announced the dates for the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023, which will take place in New Delhi, India, from March 28 to April 2.

The Asian championship competitions will feature men's freestyle, women's freestyle, and men's Greco-Roman divisions. The wrestlers will receive ranking points from it, which will be used to set their seedings for the September World Championships.

Five quota spots for each of the 18 weight categories at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be available in the World Championships, which are planned to take place in Belgrade, Serbia, from September 16 to 24 as per the Olympics website.

The Asian Championships will be held in New Delhi for the 36th time. The annual gathering will take place for the seventh time in the Indian capital.



Jalandhar served as the host city for the 1979 Asian Wrestling Championships, which were held in India. It was also previously held in Mumbai in 1987.

Indian wrestlers earned 17 medals at the most recent Asian Championships, which were held in Mongolia last year, with one gold, five silver, and eleven bronze.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who finished second in the Tokyo 2020 competition, took home India's lone gold medal, while Bajrang Punia, who finished third, settled for silver. Japan led the medal count with 21 medals, including 10 gold medals. With 17 medals, 10 of which were gold, Iran placed second.

The UWW also decided on the host cities for the four ranking series tournaments in addition to designating India as the location for the Asian Championships.

The first and second events will take place in Zagreb and Cairo in February, respectively, while the third and fourth events will take place in Bishkek and Budapest in June and July. (ANI)

