Nine Olympic qualification shows potential of our boxers: BFI president Ajay Singh

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): After nine Indian boxers qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh on Wednesday said the number of quotas achieved in the first qualification event shows the potential our boxers possess.

Manish Kaushik defeated Australia's Harrison Garside 4-1 and became the ninth pugilist to secure an Olympic ticket in the Asian/Oceanian boxing qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

This is India's highest-ever haul of Olympic quotas, surpassing the eight they had earned at the 2012 London Games. The nine quotas also ensured that this was India's highest ever qualification from a single qualifier.

"It is a moment of pride for Indian Boxing. For the first time ever, 9 Indian Pugilists have qualified for the Olympics and that too at the first qualifying event. We still have the World Qualifiers in May. I am confident that India will qualify in all 13 categories. Our mission is to win Olympic medals and these 9 qualifications are an indication of the potential that Indian boxers possess," BFI President Ajay Singh said in a statement.

The other 8 quotas have been brought home by Mary Kom (51kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg).

"Having qualified in the first qualification event will give them a big boost and will motivate them to work harder. On our part, we along with the Sports Ministry and SAI will ensure that we provide them with the best possible infrastructure and support to meet the end objective," Singh said.

India's brilliant performance at the Asian Qualifiers also propelled them to the top position, where they are tied with Kazakhstan among 10 nations.

India has a chance to add further with the boxers, who failed in their quest at the Asian Qualifiers, getting one more opportunity to realize their Olympic dream at the World Qualifiers to be held in Paris in May.

Sachin Kumar (81kg), however, did not have the same fortune as he was blanked 0-5 by Tajikistan's Shabbos Negmatulloev in the box-off final. Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games champion Vikas Krishan (69kg) had to settle for the silver medal after a left eye injury forced him to give a walkover to Jordan's Zeyad Eashash on medical advice.

The Indian contingent still has one more chance to finish their glorious campaign with gold with former World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg) taking on former two-time Asian champion Oh Yeon Ji of South Korea in the final. (ANI)

