Nita Ambani to present ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:38 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, will be presenting the ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials on October 4, ahead of the first-ever NBA game between Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings in India.
The match ball handover will be a mark of welcoming the sport to India as the first-ever NBA game will be played in the country.
"Reliance Foundation is proud to bring the NBA to India and present these children with a fantastic opportunity to witness the magic live at the stadium. It has been a deeply fulfilling journey in our partnership with the NBA. I would like to thank the NBA for believing in Indian basketball and for being a great partner on this incredible journey," Nita Ambani said in an official statement.
"India is rising as a major player across multiple sports. We are the youngest nation in the world with over 600 million Indians under the age of 25 years, and I strongly believe that the future of Indian sport is bright, brilliant and beautiful," she added.
NBA is being brought to India as a part of the pre-season program and the Reliance Foundation will be celebrating 6 years of its partnership with the league, through the grassroots initiative Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program.
This initiative is known as the world's largest Junior NBA program, with a reach of 11 million children from 34 cities in 20 states.
The Foundation has invited children from its Junior NBA program to watch the first-ever NBA game live at the NSCI, Dome on October 4. (ANI)

